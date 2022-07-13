Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan on target for AS Roma in pre-season friendly

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan on Wednesday marked his contract extension with a goal for AS Roma in their game of the pre-season.

The 19-year-old scored and assisted as Roma won 2-0 in their first pre-season game ahead of the new season.

Afena-Gyan came on for Stephan El Shaarawy in the second half and scored with a beautifully placed shot in the 75th minute.

Five minutes later, he set up Zaniolo for the second goal as Jose Mourinho's side earned an important win to commence pre-season training.

Last week, Gyan committed his future to the Italian side, signing a new four-year deal.

Afena-Gyan broke into Roma's first team last season and has been impressive, forcing the club to reward him with an extension.

"I am really pleased to have signed this contract," Afena-Gyan after opening the new deal.

"Ever since I arrived at this club, my aim was to get into the first team, and since I did that, my life has changed a lot," he added.

He continued that he is motivated to start the new season as he looks forward to improving as a striker.

"Now, I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve, I am motived to start the new season in the best possible way."

However, Afena-Gyan has been linked with a transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer.