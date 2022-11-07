Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan ready for Cremonese clash against Milan

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan is ready to start for Cremonese against Milan at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on Tuesday.

Afena, who joined Cremonese late in the summer transfer, has made only one start in Serie A so far, while also appearing as a substitute four times.

The former Roma forward is optimistic that his situation will improve in Cremona.

"It's been tough for me coming on from the bench but I'm patient and always willing to help my team anytime I'm called upon," he said.

"I work hard in training every day to improve, the coach knows my qualities and what I can offer to the team. But I think he doesn't want to rush me. I joined the club late after pre-season so I can understand"

"Mentally and Physically I'm ready to play Milan tomorrow. They're a strong team and one of the favourites to win the scudetto this season but we've shown a strength of character in the last few games. Coming back twice to get a draw against Salernitana is something we can build on."

"Results will improve. I'm very confident of that. Once we get a win, things will change. We lost one game in the last four matches."

Afena-Gyan was crucial in Ghana's World Cup qualification. He appeared in two playoff games against Nigeria, which the Black Stars won on away goals to secure their place in Qatar.

Ghanasoccernet understands coach Otto Addo will name his final squad this week after naming a preliminary 55-man squad that included Afena-Gyan.

Afena-Gyan has the backing of coach Alvini to be included in the final list that will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.