Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan scores first goal for Cremonese

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan has opened his scoring account for Italian side Cremonese following his summer arrival.

Afena-Gyan scored his first goal on Thursday in the Coppa Italia against Modena. It was a real poacher’s finish from the forward as he nodded the ball home after a free kick rebounded off the crossbar.

The 19-year-old's goal gave Cremonese a 2-0 lead but a late fightback by Modena forced extra time, but the Serie A side proved too strong in the 30 minutes to secure a 4-2 victory.

Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese on a long-term deal from AS Roma in August. Cremonese are said to have paid 6 million euros to sign the Ghana international.

The youngster is expected to be part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.