Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan signs new long-term contract at AS Roma

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan has committed his future to AS Roma by signing a new long-term contract.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year extension that will last until June 30, 2026.

Afena-Gyan has made 22 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring two goals.

“I am really pleased to have signed this contract: every since I arrived at this club my aim was to reach the first team and since I did that my life has changed a lot,” Afena-Gyan said.

“Now I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve, I am motived to start the new season in the best possible way.”

Afena-Gyan joined the club's youth setup in early 2021 and quickly progressed from the Under-18s to the Primavera side before being called up to Jose Mourinho's first team squad at the start of the 2021-22 season.

After making his professional debut against Cagliari in October 2021, he scored two late goals in an unforgettable substitute appearance against Genoa a few weeks later.

He has since made his international debut for Ghana, assisting his country's qualification for the upcoming World Cup following a hard-fought play-off victory over Nigeria.

“Felix has vast room for improvement and has the opportunity to make the most of that potential under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, a coach who is pivotal to the development of our young players,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager.

“This contract extension also represents another demonstration of how the link between our first-team squad and our academy setup continues to get stronger.”