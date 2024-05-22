Ghana striker Inaki Williams an injury doubt ahead crucial World Cup qualifiers

Ghana striker Inaki Williams is facing a potential setback ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to foot surgery.

The 29-year-old forward underwent a procedure to address discomfort from a troublesome scar on his left foot, as confirmed by his club, Athletic Bilbao.

The surgery was performed at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic in Bilbao.

As a result of the surgery, Williams will miss Athletic Club's final match of the season against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas.

The exact duration of his recovery remains uncertain, raising concerns about his availability for Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifying matches next month.

Ghana's national team is preparing for vital qualifiers against Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars and against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Williams' potential absence adds a layer of uncertainty to the squad selection, with coach Otto Addo expected to announce the team in the coming days.

Ghana is currently in 4th place in Group I with just three points, making victories in the upcoming matches imperative to boost their chances of qualifying for the prestigious tournament, set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Williams' absence could be a significant blow to the team's offensive capabilities as they aim to secure crucial points.

Fans and the national team will be closely monitoring Williams' recovery progress, hoping for a speedy return to bolster Ghana's attack in these pivotal matches.