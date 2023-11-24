Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams is having yet another impressive season in La Liga, showcasing his exceptional talent and contributing significantly to his team's success.

Currently placed 5th in the league table with 24 points, Athletic Bilbao have greatly benefited from the striker's outstanding performances.

Among the top players with the most shots on target in La Liga 2023/24, Williams leads the pack with 20 shots on target, followed closely by Jude Bellingham with 17, Artem Dovbyk with 16, Robert Lewandowski with 15, and Joselu with 15. This statistic highlights Williams' incredible accuracy and ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Moreover, Williams boasts the highest goal contribution for Athletic Bilbao, having scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists in just 13 games. His remarkable creativity and vision on the pitch have resulted in him creating the most chances in the squad, further solidifying his status as a vital asset to the team.

Williams' impressive stats this season, including a goal involvement rate of 143 minutes per goal in La Liga, suggest that he is well on track to surpass his best season in 2018/19 when he scored 13 goals. With 5 goals already under his belt this season, Williams seems primed to break that record and continue his upward trajectory.