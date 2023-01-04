Ghana striker Inaki Williams could miss Athletic Club's Copa del Rey clash against Eldense

Ghana striker Inaki Williams may miss Athletic Club's Copa del Rey match against Eldense on Thursday due to injury.

Williams has not trained this week and is a doubt for the Round of 32 match at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat.

Ernesto Valverde has Williams in his plans for the game and is hoping for a quick recovery, but it looks unlikely.

Williams reportedly suffered the injury in training after featuring in Athletic Club's final game of 2022, which ended in a stalemate against Real Betis.

He as a result became the first player in Spanish La Liga history to not miss a game in six years.

Williams was a member of Ghana's squad that competed in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars were eliminated in the first round.