Ghana striker Inaki Williams could miss Athletic Club's Copa del Rey clash against Eldense

Published on: 04 January 2023
Ghana striker Inaki Williams may miss Athletic Club's Copa del Rey match against Eldense on Thursday due to injury.

Williams has not trained this week and is a doubt for the Round of 32 match at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat.

Ernesto Valverde has Williams in his plans for the game and is hoping for a quick recovery, but it looks unlikely.

Williams reportedly suffered the injury in training after featuring in Athletic Club's final game of 2022, which ended in a stalemate against Real Betis.

He as a result became the first player in Spanish La Liga history to not miss a game in six years.

Williams was a member of Ghana's squad that competed in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars were eliminated in the first round.

 

 

