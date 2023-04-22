Ghana striker Inaki Williams makes 300th appearance in La Liga

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams achieved a significant milestone of reaching 300 La Liga appearances as he helped Athletic Bilbao defeat UD Almeria at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on Saturday.

The 28-year-old earned another starting berth following his magnificent form in recent weeks for the club.

Inaki saw his brother Nico Williams open the scoring in the ninth minute. The youngster received a pass in the box from Oihan Sancet and struck it through the armpit of Fernando Martinez to give Bilbao the lead.

Bilbao doubled the lead ten minutes into the second half when Oscar de Marcos with a throw-in found Oihan Sancet who quickly passed it back to de Marcos who had run into the box after the throw-in. He finished it off with his left foot.

UD Ameria got a consolation after Alejandro Centelles Plaza scored in the 90th minute to keep the scoreline to 2-1 at the end of the game.

Inaki Williams was, however, subbed off at the beginning of the second half after receiving a knock.

After his 300 appearances, he scored 62 times and assisted 41 more.

Bilbao are still seventh and are aiming to secure a place in European competitions at the end of the season.