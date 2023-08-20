Ghana striker Inaki Williams opens La Liga account in Athletic Bilbao away victory over Osasuna

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the new season in Spanish La Liga when Athletic Bilbao saw off CA Osasuna on Saturday night in a second round fixture.

Bilbao needed two first-half goals to ensure they claimed their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Recovering from their matchday one loss to Real Madrid, Bilbao opened the scoring of the match after 11 minutes when the Williams' brothers combined to give them the lead.

Nico Williams provided his elder brother Inaki with a lofted pass who scored with a brilliant shot into the roof of the net inside the box.

The visitors doubled their advantage moments later when Nico Williams delivered an assist for Gorka Guruzeta to score the second goal.

The two teams finished with ten men when Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet and Osasuna forward Chimy Avila were sent off before the end of the match.

Inaki ended the past season in an impressive form, where he scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances in the La Liga.