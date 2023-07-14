Ghana striker Inaki Williams plays key role in Elijah Gift's transfer to Athletic Bilbao

Ghana striker Inaki Williams played a pivotal role in the transfer of young winger Elijah Gift to Athletic Bilbao's youth academy, Lezama.

Williams, who has been an inspiration for Gift, made a significant impact in convincing the talented winger to join the club.

Gift, who recently turned 17, made a strong impression during preseason training with Bilbao Athletic, demonstrating his skills and athleticism.

The winger was signed from Liverpool after several months of negotiations between the clubs. Despite starting training with the first subsidiary, the plan is for Gift to play for Basconia, the second team of Athletic Bilbao, to aid in his development.

Standing tall and strong, Gift's age is not a hindrance as he performs alongside players several years older. Impressively, he speaks Spanish fluently and even knows some words in Basque, which caught the attention of the club's officials. His performance on the training ground drew the interest of Bittor Llopis and Iraia Iturregi, the coaches of Basconia, who will oversee his progress in the coming months.

The club is thrilled about the signing, seeing Gift as a project for the first team and a potential key player in the future. Convincing Gift to join was not an easy task, as he had been an important player in Liverpool's youth ranks and had a promising future ahead of him. However, Mikel González, responsible for sports management, personally travelled to see Gift play and initiate contacts to bring him to Bilbao.

The opportunity to reach the first team at a club like Athletic Bilbao, known for the significance it places on its youth system, was a major factor in Gift's decision. Williams, who has been a long-time idol of Gift's, played a crucial role in their meeting. The two had the chance to meet a few months ago, and Williams gave him his shirt during their encounter at San Mamés.

Born in Navarra but raised in the United Kingdom since the age of nine, Gift still maintains connections to his native region. With Cuban and African ancestry, Gift took his first soccer steps in Corella, Navarra, before moving to the Huddersfield youth academy and eventually joining Liverpool at the age of 11.

Together with fellow Athletic Bilbao talent Peio Huestamendía, who is also part of the same generation and considered one of Lezama's great hopes, Gift dreams of playing at San Mamés. Time will tell if he can shine and fulfil his ambition of sharing the pitch with his idol, Inaki Williams.

In addition to the signing of Gift, Athletic Bilbao have also acquired another talented young player, Yann Cissé, a French U-15 international. The club beat out several French clubs for Cissé's services, and the midfielder will continue his development at Lezama alongside the French national team's training program until next summer.