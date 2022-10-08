Ghana striker Inaki Williams reveals reaction after Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 penalty miss

Former Spain international Inaki Williams claims he was heartbroken after Asamoah Gyan missed a last-second penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The quarter-final match was tied at 1-1 with seconds remaining in the second half of extra time when Ghana were awarded a penalty for a deliberate handball by Luis Suarez.

Gyan smashed the ball against the crossbar, and the four-time African champions went on to lose the game 4-2 on penalties, missing out on becoming the first African team to reach the final four.

Speaking with Spanish newspaper, Marca, the Athletic Bilbao star, said the miss was painful as he supported the Black Stars during the tournament.

“When Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty against Uruguay I was very sad because I lived that World Cup a lot, very involved with Ghana, he said.

“We have a very young team, but with a lot of quality. Most of them play in Europe. We can do great things in the World Cup. It’s not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team. We can surprise anyone. We’re not going favourites and that’s good for us.”

Inaki recently became a Ghana international, making his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil and making his first start against Nicaragua.