Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores again as Athletic Bilbao thrash Rayo Vallecano

Ghana striker Inaki Williams continued his impressive form in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, scoring the third goal in his Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

This was Williams' second consecutive game with a goal, following his brilliant strike in the draw against Girona last Monday.

The 29-year-old capitalised on a fine assist by Guruzeta to score his side's third goal in the 4-0 drubbing of Rayo Vallecano at the San Mames Barria.

With seven goals and three assists in 15 games, Williams has been instrumental in propelling Athletic up the league table to fifth place with 28 points.

Williams has as many league goals this season as Alvaro Morata and Robert Lewandowski (7).

The former Spain international's exceptional performance this season will make him a valuable asset for Ghana as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

He previously scored his first goal for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar in Kumasi last November, where Ghana emerged victorious with a 1-0 win.

Black Stars are hopeful that Williams will continue to shine and play a crucial role in their quest for a fifth continental title at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.