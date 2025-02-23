Inaki Williams impresses with goal and assist in Athletic Bilbao's dominant win over Valladolid

Ghana striker Inaki Williams continued his bountiful run of form in La Liga with a ruthless goal in Athletic Bilbao's 7-1 trouncing of Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon at San Mames Stadium.

The Ghanaian international fired home in the 87th minute to wrap up a dominant display by the Basque side. His goal was his fifth of the season.

Williams has been a fixture in Athletic's frontline, using his lightning speed, astute movement, and clinical striking to give defenders headaches.

His ability to pull defences apart and find room out wide of the defence has made him a nuisance for opposition defences, and his latest goal is an indication of his growing confidence in front of goal.

The Black Stars forward has enjoyed a decent season so far, proving his worth not just in terms of goals but also at work rate and his interplay.

His contribution has helped Athletic maintain their competitiveness in La Liga, hoping to end on a high in the league.

The 30-year-old delivered an assist for the sixth goal after setting up Gorka Guruzeta, taking his assists tally in the season to eight after 24 La Liga appearances.