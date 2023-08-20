GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores in Athletic Bilbao win over Osasuna

Published on: 20 August 2023
Black Stars forward Inaki Williams opened his account for the new season in La Liga by scoring to help Athletic Bilbao secure a win in their second match of the season.

After suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Real Madrid last weekend, the Lions headed into their next game with a zeal to find their first win of the season.

Inaki Williams met a great cross from his brother Nico Williams and quickly connected it into the net to give his team a deserved lead.

Bilbao scored another goal after nine minutes through Spanish forward Gorka Guruzeta to give his team a comfortable lead in the first half.

There were no more goals as Bilbao secured their first win of the season.

The win comes as a boost to the lads who are aiming to improve upon their position next season.

Inaki, on the other hand, would see his goal arrive at a crucial time as the Black Stars get ready to face the Central African Republic in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

