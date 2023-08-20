Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores in Athletic Bilbao win over Osasuna

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams opened his account for the new season in La Liga by scoring to help Athletic Bilbao secure a win in their second match of the season.

After suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Real Madrid last weekend, the Lions headed into their next game with a zeal to find their first win of the season.

Inaki Williams met a great cross from his brother Nico Williams and quickly connected it into the net to give his team a deserved lead.

Bilbao scored another goal after nine minutes through Spanish forward Gorka Guruzeta to give his team a comfortable lead in the first half.

There were no more goals as Bilbao secured their first win of the season.

The win comes as a boost to the lads who are aiming to improve upon their position next season.

Inaki, on the other hand, would see his goal arrive at a crucial time as the Black Stars get ready to face the Central African Republic in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.