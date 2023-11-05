GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores in Athletic Bilbao win over Villarreal

Published on: 05 November 2023
Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores in Athletic Bilbao win over Villarreal

Ghana striker Inaki Williams showcased his brilliance on Sunday, propelling Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 triumph over Villarreal in a thrilling La Liga clash.

Williams played a pivotal role in securing the win, scoring a great goal at Estadio de la Ceramica. Adding to the family's glory, his younger brother, Nico Williams, also found the back of the net in an impressive performance for the Basque club.

Inaki Williams' goal ultimately proved to be the decisive factor, granting Bilbao full control of the contest. His goal followed Inigo Ruiz's sublime finish and Nico's close-range strike. Inaki's clinical sweeping finish from the edge of the box left no room for doubt.

Villarreal made a spirited comeback in the second half, netting two goals, but Bilbao managed to hold on for a thrilling victory.

Inaki Williams has now tallied five goals for the season, continuing to shine and find the back of the net for Bilbao. However, it's a contrasting story when he represents the Ghana national team, where his performances have been more subdued.

Despite his impressive club form, Inaki is still chasing his first Ghana goal since switching from Spain in June of the previous year. After 11 international appearances, he is yet to register a goal for Ghana.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more