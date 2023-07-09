Ghana striker Inaki Williams shows gratitude to family for making him succesful

Ghana international, Inaki Williams expressed appreciation to his family for their assistance in guiding him to a successful life.

The Athletic Bilbao man is hoping to be in good shape for the upcoming Spanish La Liga season following a fruitful campaign last season.

Inaki Williams scored ten goals in 36 matches despite battling with fitness issues during the latter part of the season.

In a recent Instagram post, the Black Stars striker thanked his family for his progress thus far while promising to give his all in the future to make them proud.

"I am the person that I am thanks to you. Thank you for the grandson, son and brother that you have made me be. I hope that with my life I can honor you all that you deserve. God has been very good to me for giving me your life," Inaki Williams said.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire senior career with the Spanish outfit scoring 86 goals in over 380 appearances in all competitions.

For the first half of last season, Williams was adjudged the best African player in La Liga by clinching the La Liga Mid-Season African MVP.

He previously won the Golden Goal of the Season at the end of the 2018/19 season.