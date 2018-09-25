Ghanaian striker John Antwi set to equal foreign scorers' record in Egypt

Ghanaian striker John Antwi is just a goal away from equaling the foreign scorers' record in Egypt.

The 26-year-old, who plays for Misr El-Maqasa, has netted 60 goals for the side- just a goal away from equaling the record being held by fellow countryman Ernest Papa Arko.

Antwi was on target for Misr El-Maqasa in their side's 2-1 win over El Entag El Harby in the Egyptian Premier League on Monday night.

The Ghanaian red hot has simply been sensational in the North African country, making goal scoring an easy avenue.

Arko, who is back in native Ghana playing for boyhood club Liberty Professionals, holds the record of the highest foreign scorer in Egypt with 61 goals.