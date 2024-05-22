Ghana striker Jonathan Sowah bags FOUR goals in Al-Nasr resounding victory over Al Hilal

Ghana international striker Jonathan Sowah was in scintillating form for Al-Nasr Benghazi against Al Hilal Benghazi in the Libyan Premier League on Monday.

The former Medeama SC star man bagged four goals to inspire his side to a resounding 6-3 victory over Al Hilal at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi.

The 25-year-old prolific attacker converted two penalty kicks and added two sublime strikes to complete his haul in the matchday 17 encounter on Monday.

Sowah opened the scoring as early as the 3rd minute when he scored from the spot. He converted another penalty three minutes later to double the lead for Al-Nasr.

The Black Stars striker completed a first-half hatrick when he added another goal on the brink of half-time.

Sowah was on the scoresheet again in the 72nd minute while the remaining two goals came from defender Mohamed Eshtewi and Tunisian player Mohamed Ali Jouini.

The massive victory sees Al-Nasr consolidate their lead on the league standings with 37 points.

Sowah has now scored five goals and provided an assist in 7 appearances for Al-Nasr since joining from Medeama in January.

According to reports, the highly-rated striker has been included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.