Ghana striker Jordan Ayew among the leading goal scorers in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew is heading into the next round of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the top scorers.

The Black Stars forward is part of the 23-man squad assembled by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the upcoming games against Chad and Madagascar.

The two crucial games in Group I can significantly improve Ghana’s chances of making it to next year’s global tournament should the results from the matches turn out positive.

In the first four matches played in the group, Jordan Ayew was almost unplayable, scoring four goals including a sensational hat-trick against Central African Republic.

With his four goals, Jordan Ayew is the third-highest goal scorer in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He is only one goal behind Egyptian attackers Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet – both players have five goals.

A quick reminder of the top scorers so far in the 2026 #WCQ. ⚽ Will they add to their tally? pic.twitter.com/tHPqPizyjw — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) March 18, 2025

Should Jordan Ayew score in the two games against Chad and Madagascar, he could go top of the chart at the end of Round 5 and Round 6 in the qualifiers.