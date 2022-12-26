Ghana striker Jordan Ayew back in action with Crystal Palace after World Cup

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew made his first appearance for Crystal Palace after the World Cup in Qatar.

Ayew started the Boxing Day match against Fulham and nearly scored in the first half.

He played the entire game, which Fulham won 3-0 after Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off for the London club.

There were initial concerns about the attacker's availability, but Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira clarified that ahead of the game.

“[Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen] are good. After they went out of the World Cup they had a couple of days and have been back in training since. They’re really good mentally, and physically and are ready to go again.

“The two players we had came back in really good shape; mentally they were good. Looking at the [League Cup] game between Liverpool and Man City, the [other World Cup] players are in a good place.”

Ayew has yet to score a league goal this season for Palace.