Ghana striker Jordan Ayew cherishes fond memories of Accra

Forward Jordan Ayew has revealed his deep affection for Accra, the national capital city of Ghana.

Ayew, who currently plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, attributes his football journey to the neighbourhoods of Accra where he began his career before moving to France at the age of 14.

Ayew fondly recalls the supportive and protective nature of the community where he grew up, emphasizing the values of respect and discipline that were instilled in young children like himself.

“The main thing was respect, the discipline, that was key," Ayew shared in an interview with the Crystal Palace website.

"Those are the values that I am used to. I have very good memories of Accra. It was a community that was very close – and very protective of the young kids growing up as well."

Ayew emphasised the significance of Accra in his life, as it is the place where his football journey began and where he formed lifelong friendships.

He also highlighted that it remains the place where he and his siblings live to this day, making it a special and important area for their family.

"It’s an area where it all started for me and my siblings. That’s where we started football, where we have our friends, where we go to school," Ayew explained. "Until today, it’s where we still live as well. It’s an area that will always be important to us."

Ayew's reflection on his upbringing in Accra highlights the sense of community and values that have shaped him both as a person and as a professional footballer.

His gratitude towards Accra showcases the impact that a supportive environment can have on the development of young talents.