Ghana striker Jordan Ayew confident he will start scoring soon at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is confident he will soon find himself on the scoresheet after a difficult start to the season.

The 27-year-old who joined Palace from Swansea in the summer is yet to find the back of the net despite making seven appearances in all competitions.

"The most important thing for me is to work for the team and to make sure the team win. My personal view is that the goals will come when they come. I’m not stressed or panicked at all. I just keep on working hard and I’ll get rewarded one day," Jordan told the club website.

"We know we have confidence in ourselves. This league is not easy but today we had a good performance and we’ll build on that."

The Ghana international was in action as the Eagles drew 2-2 with high-flying Arsenal on Sunday.