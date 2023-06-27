Ghana striker Jordan Ayew draws inspiration from father Abedi Pele

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has shared the valuable advice his father, Abedi Ayew Pele, bestowed upon him to achieve greatness in the world of football.

Born into a renowned football family, the Crystal Palace forward's father, Abedi Pele, is a legendary figure who clinched the African Footballer of the Year title three times and achieved UEFA Champions League glory with Olympique Marseille.

Despite the weight of his father's legacy, Ayew remains unfazed and asserts that it does not affect his performance on the field.

However, he revealed the significant guidance he received from his father regarding navigating the game and proving himself as a player.

Abedi Pele emphasised the importance of honesty in football, reminding his son that the sport does not deceive. If one lacks the required skill and ability, it will be exposed on the pitch for all to see.

Reflecting on his father's wisdom, Ayew shared, "My dad always said: 'The football doesn't lie. If you are no good, everyone will see you are no good. You just need to prove people wrong on the pitch.'" These words have been the driving force behind Ayew's determination to showcase his own unique qualities and contribute significantly to both his country and community.

Having initially kick-started his career at Olympique Marseille, the same club that witnessed his father's iconic status, Ayew has successfully made his mark in the prestigious Premier League.

Notably, he holds the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player in Premier League history, an impressive tally of 33 goals to his name.

Last season, Ayew reached a significant milestone in his career, netting his 100th career goal.