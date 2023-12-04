Ghana striker Jordan Ayew opens up about his early days at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has reflected on his early days at the club, revealing that scoring his first goal for the Eagles was a significant moment for him.

Ayew, who joined Palace from Swansea City in 2018, netted his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Wolves in January 2019.

Speaking to the media team of Crystal Palace, the Ghana forward explained how that goal helped him settle into his new surroundings.

"I think it was just after New Year's!" Ayew said. "I had family around at home and we had a nice evening and everything like that. Going into the game, I was like, 'I'm going to go, but I'm not sure I'm going to play.' Sometimes things happen... and I started that game and I scored. I think we won 2-0. It was a very important game as well for us, and a very important goal for me."

Ayew emphasised the significance of that goal, stating that it was his first for the club and that it came during a challenging period for him personally.

"It was my first goal for the club, and it's always important to score for a striker," he said. "I was kind of emotional because I was really in a dark period at that time. Scoring that goal was really important for me."

Ayew earlier in the season signed a new contract extension, committing his future to the club until June 2025. He has 20 goals and 18 assists in nearly 200 games.