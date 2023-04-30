Ghana striker Jordan Ayew praises Roy Hodgson's impact on Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace secured a thrilling 4-3 victory against West Ham on Saturday, with striker Jordan Ayew playing a key role in the win.

Ayew, who scored the Eagles' third goal, was full of praise for manager Roy Hodgson after the game.

In a post-match interview, Ayew expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, saying, "Pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded. Overall it was a good day, we are happy, have three points and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games."

Ayew also spoke about the team's attacking mentality and their desire to be decisive on the pitch.

"We enjoy playing together, we want to score goals, get assists and be decisive, that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve."

The Ghana striker also had words of praise for manager Hodgson, who has brought a wealth of experience and calmness to the team.

"Roy has come in and done a really good job, he has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves. Patrick (Vieira) did a good job but this is a ruthless business. But Roy has come in and done a really good job."