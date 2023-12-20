Ghana striker Jordan Ayew returns to Crystal Palace squad for M23 derby

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew will be available for selection when the team takes on Brighton in the M23 derby on Thursday.

Ayew missed the previous match against Manchester City due to a red card he received in the game against Liverpool, but he has now served his suspension and is ready to return to action.

Ayew's absence did not seem to affect Palace too much, as they managed to secure a draw against the reigning champions without him. However, the club will still be glad to have him back in the squad, given his consistency this season. In 16 appearances, Ayew has scored one goal and provided three assists. The game against Manchester City was the only one he has missed so far this season.

In addition to his club duties, Ayew has also been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. If selected, he will miss at least a month of action for Palace, as the tournament runs from January 13, 2024, to February 11. Nevertheless, his inclusion in the squad is a testament to his abilities as a player.