Ghana striker Jordan Ayew scores twice in Crystal Palace's convincing win at Leeds United

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was in exceptional form, scoring two goals to help Crystal Palace boost their chances of avoiding relegation in the Premier League by thrashing Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Ayew scored both goals in the second half, contributing to a five-star performance from Palace who appear to have found a new lease of life under the management of Roy Hodgson, who returned to the club after Patrick Vieira failed to produce a win this year.

Ayew's first goal came in the 53rd minute, giving Palace the lead for the first time in the game. Michael Olise provided a brilliant cross, which Ayew powerfully headed into the net.

Olise produced two more assists as Palace extended their lead to four goals to one before Ayew added the fifth goal. He benefited from a deflection, which gave him the space to slam an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Prior to this game, Ayew had only scored once this season, but he extended his tally to three goals and is now brimming with confidence after putting up a man of the match. Ayew will hope to build on this and inspire Palace to safety.