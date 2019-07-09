Ghana striker Jordan Ayew set for Swansea City return

Jordan Ayew is set to return to Swansea City after Crystal Palace reached an agreement with the club over the permanent transfer of the striker.

The 27-year-old spent the last season on loan at Palace following their relegation from the English Premier League.

The Ghana international endured a difficult campaign at Selhurst Park, making 24 appearances.

Palace have reached an agreement with the Swans for a £2.5m with add-ons permanent transfer fee for the Ghanaian.

The 58-cap international signed for Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017.

He scored 12 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions before signing a season-long deal with Palace last summer.