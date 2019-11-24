Ghana striker Jordan Ayew shortlisted for 2019 African Player of the year award

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been shortlisted among 30 players who have been nominated for the 2019 African Player of the year award.

CAF announced the 30-man shortlist on Sunday morning with Ayew and Thomas Partey being the only Ghanaians making the cut.

Ayew's nomination comes following an impressive start to the 2019/2020 Premier League season and an intriguing campaign in the year with the national team.

The 28-year-old has netted four goals in twelve games for the Eagles in the English top-flight this term.

Ayew has gone ahead to win two player of the month awards at club level this season.

The former Aston Villa, Olympique Marseille and Swansea City star was Ghana's main man at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as he bagged two goals for the Black Stars.

The 30-man list will be pruned down to three before the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at the Citadel Azure, Hurgada, Egypt.

Egypt and Liverpool FC key man Mohamed Salah won the prestigious award last year in Dakar, Senegal.