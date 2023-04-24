Ghana striker Jordan Ayew wins MOTM in Crystal Palace's draw against Everton

Jordan Ayew was awarded the Mukuru Man of the Match title following Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw against Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The game played at Selhurst Park, saw Ayew lineup in attack alongside Osdonne Edouard and Michael Olise in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Black Stars striker put on an outstanding performance, winning a match-high of 12 duels, including four aerial ones. He also completed two crosses, two shots off target, one shot blocked, five successful dribbles, 67 touches, one key pass, one clearance, and two interceptions. The 31-year-old played full throttle in the encounter against Sean Dyche's lads.

Ayew has been in great form for the Eagles under the returning coach Roy Hodgson. He has made 32 appearances, scored three goals, and assisted two in the English top flight this season.

Crystal Palace currently sit in 12th place with 37 points after 32 games. Their next league game will be an away fixture against Wolves.

The Eagles will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form, and Jordan Ayew's exceptional performance against Everton has certainly given the team a boost.