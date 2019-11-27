Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu returns to Cordoba training

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu has returned to training at Cordoba on Wednesday following delays in his arrival from international duty, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year-old was initially billed to return the club on Monday but travel difficulty delayed his arrival.

But the Ghana Under-23 striker trained with the group at the Sports City on Wednesday morning.

Owusu was away on international duty where he featured for the Black Meteors at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Cordoba has been desperate to have their top scorer in their fold after the side won once and drew twice during his three-week absence.