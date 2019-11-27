GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu returns to Cordoba training

Published on: 27 November 2019

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu has returned to training at Cordoba on Wednesday following delays in his arrival from international duty, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year-old was initially billed to return the club on Monday but travel difficulty delayed his arrival.

But the Ghana Under-23 striker trained with the group at the Sports City on Wednesday morning.

Owusu was away on international duty where he featured for the Black Meteors at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Cordoba has been desperate to have their top scorer in their fold after the side won once and drew twice during his three-week absence.

