Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah declares himself 100% fit for final lap of the season

AFC Wimbledon attacker Kwesi Appiah insists he is "100% fit and ready" for the final push of the season.

The striker who was recalled to the national team for Ghana's matches against Kenya and Mauritania last month declared his readiness for the remaining games in the English Championship as well as a possible AFCON 2019 feature.

"Feels good to be 100% been working hard behind closed doors to get to this place. Fit and ready when call upon. Final push now for the last couple games!," he posted on Twitter.

The 28-year old has struggled for fitness and form this season but made a statement on his return to the national team with a goal against Mauritania.

Wimbledon are left with two more games in the season as they continue with their quest for survival.

The Dons will host Wycombe on Saturday before travelling to Bradford for the final game of the season.

Appiah has score five goals in all competition for AFC Wimbledon in the campaign.