Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah over the moon after rescuing a point for AFC Wimbledon

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah was left delighted after scoring for AFC Wimbledon in their 1-1 stalemate against Lincoln City.

The 29-year-old pulled parity for the League One side in the second-half stoppage time at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

And the former Crystal Palace striker was over the moon after rescuing a point for his side.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling, we thought we deserved something from the game,” said Appiah.

“We were unlucky not to get more clear chances, to be honest, so it was nice to get myself on the end of it and get the point for the boys.”

“You see the work we do after the game,” he said. “We’re fine-tuning ourselves to take the opportunities when they come. You stay at it at training and be ready when you’re called upon.”

Appiah gave a diplomatic answer when asked if he would be banging on Hodges’ door for a start.

“It’s up to him at the end of the day. I’m just doing what I’m called to do – today that was my job and whenever he calls upon me that’s what I’ll do.”

He was however full of praise for his manager and the freedom that he imparts on his players.

“You don’t want to feel like you’re playing under a suppressive amount of pressure, so to have freedom on the pitch is what we play football for – to enjoy the game and impose yourself on the game.”

“Obviously everyone’s got their own ideas on coaching and he’s put them across to the lads. We’ve taken them on and that’s shown in the performances. A few different tweaks and ideas have given us an upturn in form.”