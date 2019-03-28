Ghana striker Majeed Waris among EIGHT Porto players set to play in 2019 AFCON

Portuguese side FC Porto could have eight players from their stables at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Dragons will become the most represented Portuguese club in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. I

Striker Brahimi will be key for Algeria, who topped Group D with 11 points, but his contract expires on June.

Mali will count on striker Moussa Marega, who scored one goal in four matches, as the Eagles finished Group C winners with 14 points, four more than the first-timers Burundi.

In Egypt, Porto are expecting defending champions Cameroon to invite Vincent Aboubakar.

The striker is in the final stages of his recovery and has already started training with Conceição.

24-year-old Chancel Mbemba should be representing Democratic Republic of Congo after featuring in four of the six games for the Group G runners-up behind Zimbabwe.

Nigeria are expected Chidozie and Mikel Agu after securing early qualification in Group E.

The central defender is on loan at Turkish side Caykur Rizespor and Agu also on loan at Vitória de Setúbal.

Ghana striker Majeed Waris, who is on loan at French side Nantes, is expected to be named in Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad after regaining fitness.

The eighth player from FC Porto that can be called is on-loan midfielder Loum from SC Braga.

Loum is likely to be included in Aliou Cissé's 23-man 'Teranga Lions' squad for Senegal.