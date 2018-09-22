GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana striker Majeed Waris plays full throttle as Nantes suffer defeat Lille OSC

Published on: 22 September 2018
Waris Majeed of Nantes during the French Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Monaco at Stade de la Beaujoire on August 11, 2018 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris played entire duration for Nantes as they suffered away defeat to Lille OSC in the French Ligue I. 

Portuguese star and former Southampton defender Jose Fonte put the home side in front with just eight minutes played. Lille dominated the first half and had a goal to show for it.

Meanwhile, after the interval Nantes lifted their game with Waris threatening the defence of Lille but after creating numerous opportunities, they could not take advantage of that.

Jonathan Ikone made it two for Lille to put them in control of the game but with 8 minutes left to end the game  Kalifa Coulibaly pulled one back for Nantes.

Abdul Majeed Waris is yet to open his goal-scoring account for Nantes since joining on loan from Porto.

