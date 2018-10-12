Ghana striker Majeed Waris scores first Black Stars goal in four years

France-based striker Majeed Waris scored his first international goal in FOUR YEARS after netting the opener in Friday's 3-0 win over Asante Kotoko in a friendly.

The on-loan Nantes player connected home after controlling midfielder Isaac Sackey's pass before shooting into the right bottom corner.

Waris last scored for the Black Stars in November 2014 when he opened the scoring in the 3-1 win over Togo at the Tamale Stadium in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 25-year-old is currently having a barren run after going nine matches without a goal in the Ligue 1.