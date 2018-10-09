Ghana striker Majeed Waris unfit for Sierra Leone qualifier, Nantes coach reveals

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is unfit ahead of the country's doubtful 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic has revealed.

The Ghanaian was replaced after just 30 minutes as Nantes lost 3-0 at Bordeaux in the French top-flight on Sunday.

It has now emerged that the Ghanaian has physical problems, leading to his premature exit from the game.

Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic has told Sports Daily that the 27-year-old is battling with his physicality.

"He had some few physical issues on Thursday but did not show during the period," he told Sports Daily.

"Majeed was not injured, but I did not see him sprint. I hesitated to change him much earlier. This choice is my fault, "said Halilhodzic in comments reported by the sports daily.

"I took a huge risk by putting him in. He is not 100% fit on the ground."

It appears Waris is carrying an injury ahead of Ghana's Nations Cup qualifier against the Leone Stars.

It's unclear if he will be fully fit in time ahead of the clash at the Baba Yara stadium on Thursday.