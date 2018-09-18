Ghana striker William Owusu Acheampong is at the moment better striker than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as statistics show they he is among the top ten strikers in the top leagues of Europe, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old, who was recently handed his debut Black Stars call-up, is among the top ten strikers in Europe at the moment thanks to his explosive scoring form in the Belgian top-flight.

The Antwerp player's five goals in seven matches after 630 minutes of action in the league makes him the 10th best scorer at the moment in Europe.

Surprisingly some of the world's best players like Barcelona star Messi, Ronaldo of Juventus, PSG star Neymar and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah were not in the list.

The list is dominated by players in the Belgian league with some appearances by the top scorers in Turkey, Holland and France while Chelsea's Hazard is the only EPL player on the list.

Three Africans make the list including Acheampong as scorer of 7 goals, the Senegalese Mbaye Diagne, is leading the pack just ahead of Ivan Santini of Anderlecht.

With already 5 goals in Ligue 1, Florian Thauvin is in top shape

For this season 2018-2019, the Senegalese Mbaye Diagne is proudly in the lead. With his club Kasimpasa - who share the lead of the Super Lig with Galatasaray and Istanbul BB - he has already scored 7 goals in 5 matches.

He has also managed to find the net at every match he has played and is logically rewarded for his sense of purpose.

Recruited by Anderlecht, the former Caen striker Santini is like a fish in the water in Jupiler League and has scored 7 goals in as many games. He has however not scored four games.

The Croat is accompanied on the podium by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. At 35 Huntelaar is a safe bet playing for Ajax Amsterdam. He is accompanied by two other representatives of the Dutch Eredivisie, the Swede Kristoffer Peterson who is at the Heracles Almelo and Abdenasser El Khayati of the ADO Den Haag. The three men are tied with 6 goals in 5 games.

CSKA Moscow youngster Fedor Chalov has scored 6 goals in 7 games. The French Ligue 1 representative is Florian Thauvin is in full confidence since winining the World Cup in the summer.

Same is the story for Eden Hazard who scored a hat-trick against Cardiff this weekend and is at the top of the Premier League scorer chart. The Chelsea player continues in the momentum of his excellent World Cup. DR Congo star Landry Nany Dimata (Anderlecht) and William Owusu Acheampong (Antwerp) close the list with 5 goals in 7 games. The duo are the two other Africans on the list.

Some big scorers are currently at the doors of the Top 10 and may enter in the coming weeks.

With 4 goals, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have started well in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Rare satisfaction from Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku also has 4 goals as is Sadio Mané (Liverpool) and Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham).

Leading Liga top scorers, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema also scored four goals as well as Serie A top scorers Krzysztof Piątek (Genoa) and Grégoire Defrel (Sampdoria).

Top scorer list of Europe on September 17th at 9pm

1) Mbaye Diagne (26 years old / Kasimpasa SK / Senegal) - 7 goals in 5 matches (450 minutes)

2) Ivan Santini (29 years old / Anderlecht / Croatia) - 7 goals in 7 matches (614 minutes)

3) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (35 years old / Ajax Amsterdam / Netherlands) - 6 goals in 5 matches (368 minutes)

4) Kristoffer Peterson (23 years old / Heracles / Sweden) - 6 goals in 5 matches (406 minutes)

5) Abdenasser El Khayati (29 years old / ADO Den Haag / Netherlands) - 6 goals in 5 matches (445 minutes)

6) Fedor Chalov (20 years / CSKA Moscow / Russia) - 6 goals in 7 matches (531 minutes)

7) Florian Thauvin (25 years old / Olympique Marseille / France) - 5 goals in 5 matches (271 minutes)

8) Eden Hazard (27 years old / Chelsea / Belgium) 5 goals in 5 matches (307 minutes)

9) Landry Nany Dimata (21 years old / Anderlecht / Democratic Republic of Congo) 5 goals in 7 matches (612 minutes)

10) William Owusu Acheampong (29 years old / Antwerp / Ghana) 5 goals in 7 matches (630 minutes)