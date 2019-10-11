Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena travels to Barcelona for tests following heart problem

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has enplaned to Barcelona for further medical tests after he was ruled out indefinitely with an unknown heart problem.

Dwamena has been ruled out of action indefinitely for Spanish second tier outfit Real Zaragaoza following the unspecified heart problem was discovered while he was undergoing regular health tests on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old underwent tests with specialists on heart problems to determine the exact defect that has resulted in the medical team of Zaragoza calling for the Ghana attacker to stop playing or training indefinitely.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the former FC Zurich striker has flown to Barcelona where he will undergo further tests before continuing the trip to Switzerland next week.

Dwamena, who is on loan from Spanish top-flight side Levante, has played nine matches - all as a starter - so far this season,he has surprised the doctors to have played the entire duration of the matches.

He has already managed to score two goals this season and has won a place in the starting line-up as one of the key players.

This is the second time Dwamena has faced serious health problems with English side Brighton pulling out of a deal to sign the striker from FC Zurich because the striker failed a medical two years ago.

The Ghanaian had agreed personal terms with Albion after they had a bid, reported to be around 15m euros (£13.8m), accepted by his Swiss club.

The then newly-promoted Seagulls had lost both of their opening Premier League games and were to score a goal prompting them to approach FC Zurich for the deal.

However the deal was stopped after they discovered the unspecified health problem which prompted him to undergo treatment before he returned to the pitch.