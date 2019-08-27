GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 August 2019
Ghana striker Richmond Boakye instrumental as Red Star Belgrade qualify for Champions League group stage
Richmond Boakye celebrating with Red Star Belgrade teammates.

Striker Richmond Boakye was handed a starting role as Red Star Belgrade drew 1-1 with Young Boys at home on Tuesday to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage for the second successive season.

The Ghana international lasted 62 minutes for the Serbian champions who qualified on away goals after a 3-3 on aggregate scoreline.

Aleksa Vukanovic to head home from six yards at the near post to give the home side the lead after 59 minutes.

But Red Star endured a tense last 10 minutes though after El Fardou Ben Nabouhane turned Saidy Janko’s shot into his own net.

They were backed by 50,000 spectators inside the stadium.

