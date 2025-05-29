Ghana striker Thomas-Asante reflects on debut goal in Unity Cup loss to Nigeria

Ghana striker Brandon Thomas-Asante marked his debut for the Black Stars with a goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the opening game of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The fixture played at the GTech Stadium in London, saw the Coventry City forward make an immediate impact despite the result.

Nigeria raced to a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes, courtesy of a Cyriel Dessers strike and an unfortunate own goal from Razak Simpson.

Ghana responded in the 70th minute when Thomas-Asante connected perfectly with a low cross from Ebenezer Annan, slotting home to mark his first goal for the senior national team.

Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old forward expressed mixed emotions:

“On the whole, it was a bit frustrating, this is a big game for us. We know we can win this game against this team so a bit frustrating on that note.

"But I’m happy to make my start and score a goal for Ghana which I intended to do for a long time,” he said.

He also spoke about the vibrant atmosphere at the stadium:

“It’s amazing [to play in front of the fans], it just shows what football is about and coach is about even though half of the fans are for you and half against you but that’s amazing and we want to see more days like this hopefully everyone is happy, we enjoyed it.”

As Ghana prepare for their third-place play-off against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31, Thomas-Asante is determined to help the team bounce back.

“To be honest I’m a little bit frustrated because I’m Jamaican as well and I would have liked to take that one,” he said with a smile.

“But in terms of playing Trinidad, the same attitude we go as always, try and win the game and put things right which we want to do.”

Thomas-Asante enjoyed a solid season with Coventry, registering four goals and three assists across 38 appearances, helping the club secure a 6th-place finish in the English Championship.

Now, he looks set to play a key role as Ghana builds for future competitions.