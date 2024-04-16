Ghana suffer 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations exit after Angola defeat

Ghana have been eliminated from the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations following a defeat to Angola on Monday.

In a pivotal match, Ghana aimed to secure a victory to progress from the group stage but suffered another setback, succumbing to an 11-3 loss.

Angola, already boasting three points from a previous triumph against Zambia, asserted dominance over Ghana, effectively terminating their journey in the tournament.

With a tally of six points, Angola secured the second spot in the group standings, trailing behind group leaders Morocco, who also emerged victorious against Zambia.

Ghana, failing to secure any points throughout the tournament, endured defeats to Zambia, hosts Morocco, and now Angola.

Despite having only a year-old Futsal League, the experience gained at the tournament is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the sport in the West African nation.

In the upcoming semi-finals, Morocco is set to face the Group B runners-up, while Angola will encounter the Group B winners. Both matches are scheduled to take place on Friday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall.