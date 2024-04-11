Ghana suffer 5-2 defeat to Zambia in Futsal AFCON opener

Ghana faced a challenging defeat, losing 5-2 to Zambia in their first match at the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco.

Initially, Ghana took the lead with Emmanuel Pako Nakotey's clever finish just five minutes into the game. However, Zambia quickly equalized before halftime, courtesy of Patrick Banda's goal.

Despite Ghana's attempts to regain the lead in the first half, Zambia's goalkeeper, Jackson Chitungu, thwarted all scoring opportunities by Saviour Tsatsu and captain Timothy Kantanka Ntiamoah.

Zambia's dominance intensified in the second half, notably led by star player Francis Chinyama. Chinyama's powerful strike early in the second half gave Zambia the lead, followed swiftly by Wiseman Phiri's goal.

Although Philip Nii Boye managed to reduce Ghana's deficit with a goal late in the game, Zambia sealed their victory with two additional goals from Mbalika Mwaliteta and Jackson Simwami.

This comprehensive win propelled Zambia to the top of Group A, while Ghana now face Morocco in their next group fixture.