Ghana suffers worst Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 13 years

Published on: 08 July 2019
Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Ghana and Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on the 08 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ghana's last 16 eviction at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is the worst for the country since 2006.

Coincidentally, that  the tournament was held in Egypt.

Ghana finished third in Group D with two defeats and one win behind Nigeria and Senegal.

On Monday night, the Black Stars lost 5-4 on penalties to the Carthage Eagles after drawing 1-1 after extra-time.

Taha Yassine Khenissi opened the scoring for Tunisia in the 73rd minute but Rami Bedoui headed in an injury time own goal for the equalizer.

It went to penalties and Caleb Ekuban missed Ghana's third kick which saw saved by substitute goalkeeper Farouk Ben Moustapha.

It was Ferjani Sassi who slotted in the winning spot-kick.

