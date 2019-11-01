Ghana superstar Asamoah Gyan scores again in Indian top-flight in NorthEast draw

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan continued his blistering form in the Indian Super League when he scored in NorthEast United's 2-2 draw with FC Goa on Friday night.

The former Black Stars captain continued where he left off last week as he scored the goal that turned the game around for the home side.

Gyan, who stole the headlines last week for his goalscoring heroics, continued when he grabbed the equaliser after the visitors took the lead on the half hour mark.

The former English Premier League player hit the target nine minutes after the break with a confident finish into the far corner.

A mistake from Mourtada Fall allowed Gyan a run on the FC Goa goal and, from a tight angle, got a good whip on his strike.

The diving Mohammad Nawaz got his fingertip to the ball but it was not strong enough to keep the ball out.

Redeem Tlang grabbed the winner on 72 minutes with a first-time curling effort connecting with a layoff from Martin Chaves, to put NorthEast United in the 2-1 lead.

Gyan made way for Maximiliano Barreiro and he looked to have been overworked with the visitors closely marking his every movement.

The substitution of Gyan gave the visiting defenders the courage to go forward and Manvir Singh, FC Goa's second-half substitute, headed his team level in the 95th minute to steal the draw.