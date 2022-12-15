Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus honoured for his impressive performances at the World Cup in Qatar

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has been honoured for his with a commemorative gold medal for his superlative performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old was making his World Cup debut was Ghana's best performer during the tournament despite the Black Stars exiting at the end of the group stages.

Kudus dominated headlines with his blistering form for the Black Stars after netting two goals and providing one assist in the three group stage matches.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 star was named man of the match after his two goals inspired Ghana to a 3-2 win over South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Kudus was honoured by the Western Regional minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah at his office during a brief ceremony.

The Black Stars midfielder has seen growing interest in his services from Everton FC, Liverpool FC and Borussia Dortmund after his World Cup performances.

The Spanish media has also reported giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are monitoring the situation of the highly-rated footballer over a possible transfer in future.