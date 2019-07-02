Ghana switch tactics to 4-4-2 formation in search of massive win over Guinea Bissau

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has switched from the 4-3-3 formation to a more tradition 4-42 system for the game against Guinea-Bissau as the Black Stars seek a first win at the Nations Cup.

Having drawn the first two game, the four times champions desperately need a win against the Djurtus to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

Coach Kwesi Appiah deployed the 4-3-3 formations against Benin and defending Champions Cameron, however the system could not hand the Black Stars a win in their opening two games.

But APpiah has named a very changed squad suited for the 4-4-2 system as the team seeks to end their final group game in style.

In defence, Kwesi Appiah has a back four featuring Andy Yiadom, Joseph Aidoo, John Boye and Baba Rahman.

The midfield has Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso deep in the middle with Andre Ayew and Samuel Owusu on the flanks.

Jordan Ayew will be supported in attack by Leganes forward Kwabena Owusu.

A win will see Ghana finish in the top two of group F.