Ghana target Eddie Nketiah arrives in England camp ahead of senior debut

Ghana's chances of getting Eddie Nketiah to play for the Black Stars is gradually fading away after the Arsenal striker joined the England national team for the first time on Monday.

The 24-year-old received his first senior national team invite last week for the upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Nketiah, who reportedly held talks with the Ghana Football Association over a potential switch, honoured the call-up as he joined his colleagues in camp.

The Arsenal forward has been in fine form in the new campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist in four games as the Gunners maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Although, he has chosen the Three Lions over the Black Stars, Nketiah can change his nationality provided he does not make over three competitive appearances for England.

Meanwhile, the GFA are still keeping tabs on fellow English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi, who could switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars.