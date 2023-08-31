GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana target Eddie Nketiah reacts to first England call-up with excitement

Published on: 31 August 2023
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah expressed his delight and gratitude after receiving his first-ever call-up to England's senior national team.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent discussions surrounding the possibility of Nketiah switching his international allegiance to Ghana.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Nketiah conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity, saying, "It's an honour to receive my first senior call-up. Glory be to God - can't wait to meet up with the squad!"

 

The 22-year-old's response indicates his enthusiasm to join the England national team camp and contribute on the international stage.

The decision to call up Nketiah arrives shortly after Ghana coach Chris Hughton acknowledged conversations about Nketiah's potential move to represent the Black Stars.

Despite his Ghanaian roots, England's proactive approach in including Nketiah in their squad for the upcoming matches against Ukraine and Scotland in September demonstrates their commitment to securing his services.

Nketiah's notable performances with Arsenal, including his recent feat of scoring two goals in three Premier League games, have undoubtedly caught the attention of the England selectors.

