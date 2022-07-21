Ghana target Eddie Nketiah wins MoTM in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Orlando City in friendly

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah was adjudged Man of the Match in the team’s 3-1 win against Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners continue with preparations ahead of the start of the 2022/23 English Premier League next month.

Arsenal scored in the first half with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring in the fifth minute and Orlando's Facundo Torres striking back and levelling the match just before the half-hour mark with a nice individual effort.

Mikel Arteta made a host of changes for the second half, with new arrival Gabriel Jesuscoming on and USMNT keeper Matt Turnertaking the place of Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal back in front in the 66th minute, pouncing on a loose ball in front of the net and easily slotting home past Orlando's Pedro Gallese and Reiss Nelson added the Gunners' third shortly after.

Eddie Nketiah is still on the list of players wanted by the Ghana FA to switch nationality ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.